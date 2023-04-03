Disney to shoot international series in Malaga and issues casting call for extras The US entertainment giant joins Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and other streaming platforms who have all filmed productions in the province recently

Disney will join the long list of major streaming platforms including Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and more who have all filmed productions in Malaga recently.

The popular streaming service has set a May date for its first shooting for an international series in Malaga next month. The title and other details are still largely unknown, apart from the fact it will have a period setting, but what has been confirmed is a casting call.

Disney+ announced it is looking for residents living in Malaga, men and women aged between 16 and 80 years old, and of any ethnicity to be extras.

The Malaga agency Modexpor, which has already been in charge of gathering the extras for the filming in Spain of the series Game of Thrones, is again responsible for the selection of extras for this new series. Casting will be held in person after Easter, between April 10-14 in the Malaga office at Calle Mina del Candado 24.

Malaga production company Fresco Film Services is again behind the shooting. Last year the Malaga production company filmed several international projects in the province including Kaos, starring Jeff Goldblum; a new installment in the Black Mirror franchise; Archie, about the life of actor Cary Grant, and the third season of the Norwegian series Exit.

In addition to the upcoming shooting in Malaga, Disney+ is currently filming another production in Valencia but the title is unknown. However it is known that it belongs to its subsidiary Lucasfilms and that it could be the new season of Andor, one of the franchises of the Star Wars universe.