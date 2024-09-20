Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) aircraft. Archivo. SUR
Discovery of rodent on plane bound for Malaga forces it to land in Denmark
Travel

Discovery of rodent on plane bound for Malaga forces it to land in Denmark

The passengers completed their journey to the Costa del Sol on board another flight, according to a spokesperson for the airline

AFP

Malaga

Friday, 20 September 2024, 16:04

Opciones para compartir

The discovery of a small rodent on a plane, which allegedly appeared in a passenger's food, forced a Scandinavian Airline SAS flight to make an unscheduled landing in Denmark, according to a company spokesperson.

The aircraft was flying from Oslo, Norway's capital, to Malaga Airport on Wednesday when the clandestine passenger was discovered on board. It led to an unscheduled stop in Copenhagen. "According to our procedures, there was a change of aircraft for an inspection," Øystein Schmidt, a spokesperson for SAS in Norway, told AFP. "It's something that happens very rarely," he said.

Passengers, for their part, seemed to have taken the incident with good humour. "Believe it or not, a lady sitting next to me (...) opened her food and a mouse jumped out," posted one of the passengers, Jarle Børrestad, on his Facebook profile with a photo of himself and two women, all smiling.

The passengers concluded their journey to the Costa del Sol on board another flight. "We have established protocols for these situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure that this does not happen again," Schmidt said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vélez-Málaga gets ready to honour San Miguel during annual 'feria'
  2. 2 Body of British journalist who died while on holiday is flown home
  3. 3 Most-wanted drug boat killer hands himself in to Spanish police
  4. 4 'Important progress' made in latest Gibraltar talks, says Spanish ministe
  5. 5 Invest in your healthcare in Spain
  6. 6 Transport union confirms bus strike will go ahead during Malaga town's annual fair
  7. 7 Top musicians head to Malaga's San Julián for a night in The Blues Room
  8. 8 Benalmádena launches shop local initiative with the chance of winning cash
  9. 9 Spain's national housing minister admits in Malaga: 'We are not doing enough about affordable homes'
  10. 10 Guardians of nature and the environment enlighten Costa Press Club members

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad