Discovery of rodent on plane bound for Malaga forces it to land in Denmark

The discovery of a small rodent on a plane, which allegedly appeared in a passenger's food, forced a Scandinavian Airline SAS flight to make an unscheduled landing in Denmark, according to a company spokesperson.

The aircraft was flying from Oslo, Norway's capital, to Malaga Airport on Wednesday when the clandestine passenger was discovered on board. It led to an unscheduled stop in Copenhagen. "According to our procedures, there was a change of aircraft for an inspection," Øystein Schmidt, a spokesperson for SAS in Norway, told AFP. "It's something that happens very rarely," he said.

Passengers, for their part, seemed to have taken the incident with good humour. "Believe it or not, a lady sitting next to me (...) opened her food and a mouse jumped out," posted one of the passengers, Jarle Børrestad, on his Facebook profile with a photo of himself and two women, all smiling.

The passengers concluded their journey to the Costa del Sol on board another flight. "We have established protocols for these situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure that this does not happen again," Schmidt said.