Malaga's postponed International Women's Day demonstration rescheduled for 23 March

A new date has been chosen for the annual 8 March International Women's Day demonstration in Malaga city. The march, which had been postponed due to the amber alert for heavy rainfall, will take place from 12pm on 23 March. The starting point will be Plaza Enrique García-Herrera, also known as Plaza de Camas.

The organiser of the demonstration, Plataforma 8 de Marzo, urges people to "raise voices for the right of all women in the world to live a life of freedom, justice, dignity and equal rights and opportunities". "Women's rights are human rights," is the slogan that connects all women, despite age, race, nationality, class and religion.

A manifesto will be read at the end of the demonstration, denouncing "the worldwide rise of the ultra-right and religious fundamentalisms that curtail the rights and freedoms of women and girls", as well as "the organisations and political parties that deny the structural causes of inequality between men and women and promote neoliberal and negationist policies against women, girls and boys".

Other harmful occurrences that the demonstration seeks to address are gender violence and child pornography. The former topic has been featuring in the news since the murder of Lina at the hands of her ex-partner and father of her children in Benalmádena in February. The manifesto will denounce the lack of efficiency of the Viogen system for gender violence risk assessment, which had denied Lina a restraining order prior to her death.

With this disturbing example, the march will demand: improvement of the Viogen system, so that it can become "a real instrument of protection"; compliance with the laws; increased funding, monitoring and evaluation; reincorporation of the feminist perspective in all regional legislation of the Junta de Andalucía; compulsory feminism-oriented training for professionals in the health, police, judicial, educational and social services fields; and quality public services "so that care is not a burden that is mostly borne by women".

The organisers also insist that the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy be guaranteed in the public health system; that a law abolishing the prostitution system be passed; and that compliance with the ban on surrogacy in Spain be ensured.

Plataforma 8 de Marzo's efforts even go deep into the collective memory of the country. The organisation demands the setting up of "commissions of enquiry and reparation schemes concerning the victims of repression, especially women, in Franco's prisons and the Patronato de Protección a la Mujer".