Firefighters discover decomposed body of man at his home in Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 10:33

Firefighters discovered the body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition in Malaga city on Monday. The emergency services entered his home after receiving alerts from the deceased's family that he was not responding to telephone calls.

The man lived in the Carranque neighbourhood, in the Cruz de Humilladero district. Neighbours had reported the bad smell coming from the flat, but it was believed that it was caused by an accumulation of rubbish.

No further details regarding the man's identity and cause of death have been revealed.