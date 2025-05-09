Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Megayachts lined up at Muelle Uno in Malaga's port. Marilú Báez
Population

Daily Mail ranks Malaga top as Spain's best city to live in

The second most-read newspaper in the UK has published an article saying the "underrated coastal destination" on the Costa del Sol should take the crown

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 9 May 2025, 13:58

The UK's second most-read newspaper - the Daily Mail - has published a ranking by expat experts Nomad Capitalist, which lists the best places to live in in Spain. Malaga takes the lead. Already in the headline, the article states that "an underrated coastal destination takes the crown". It goes on to put the Costa del Sol capital in the first position, citing the "relaxed lifestyle" of residents and the "thriving expat community" as reasons for the choice.

The article lists the 11 best cities in Spain to live in and praises the country for its characteristics, spanning "from its golden beaches to cheap tapas and sunny weather". As the news outlet says, "it's no surprise that Spain is one of the world's top destinations for British expats". When it comes to Malaga, the article explains that what is attractive about the city is that it has close access to both the beach and some nearby natural and national parks.

Among the virtues of the Costa del Sol's capital, the article highlights the good air connectivity with the UK. Malaga Airport "has a large number of cheap direct flights available for expats".

After Malaga, the Daily Mail ranks Sotogrande (although it is an area not a city) and Madrid. Barcelona takes the fourth position, followed by Seville, Valencia, San Sebastian, Granada, Bilbao and Ibiza. The list closes with Zaragoza, which is a good idea "for expats who prefer city life", as, being an inland city, "it is a world away from the sunny Spain depicted on postcards".

surinenglish Daily Mail ranks Malaga top as Spain's best city to live in