Cycling association calls another bike and scooter protest ride in Malaga

Ruedas Redondas claims Malaga is "one of the cities in Spain at the bottom of the list in terms of promoting active mobility by bicycle" and is demanding more cycle lanes

The cycling association Ruedas Redondas (Round Wheels) is calling for a mobilisation of the public to demand the creation of more cycle lanes and a firm commitment to sustainable mobility in Malaga.

The group has called a bike and scooter protest ride for Sunday 26 March with which it intends to bring the bicycle into the frame for the municipal election campaign on 28 May. The route will start at 11.00am from the port esplanade to cycle east to El Palo before a return to the starting point. A protest in February 2021 attracted more than five thousand people.

"The network of urban cycle lanes in Malaga amounts to a mere 46 kilometres. Bearing in mind that more than 1,200 kilometres are dedicated to motorised transport, this is a figure far below that of the major Spanish and European capitals. We want our city to occupy its rightful place in terms of active and sustainable mobility in Europe and the world, as many other cities are already doing," Ruedas Redondas said.

The cycling group, highlighted that as well as being insufficient, the cyclepaths are also unconnected, as concluded by a OCU organisation of consumers and users study which, after assessing the functionality of the existing infrastructure in the 14 largest cities in the country, places Malaga at the bottom of the pack.

"The ratio of cycle lanes per inhabitant is 15 times lower than in Bilbao, Valencia, Seville or Barcelona, making Malaga one of the cities in Spain at the bottom of the list in terms of promoting active mobility by bicycle," the cycling association said.

A failed Andalusian Bicycle Plan promoted by the Junta de Andalucía was to have created almost 70 kilometres of cycle lanes. The first bicycle lanes created by the city council in four years (Portada Alta-Ortega y Gasset, and the Laguna de la Barrera in Colonia Santa Inés) are only now seeing the light of day.

Ruedas Redondas cited this and the suppression of the public bicycle rental service (currently offered through micro-mobility companies), as reasons to "pedal together" to demand a greater "commitment" from the public administrations.