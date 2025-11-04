These are the five cruise ships that formed an orderly queue to dock at Malaga port this morning

Queue of cruise ships waiting to dock in Malaga in the early hours this Tuesday morning.

A different type of traffic jam formed in the early hours of this Tuesday morning in Malaga. Instead of cars crowding to enter the city, which has become the norm, early risers in Malaga could see five cruise ships as they were waiting to dock at the port at around 6.50am.

The five ships are carrying a total of 12,000 passengers, who will spend the day roaming around the streets of the city centre and nearby towns and cities, such as Ronda, Marbella and Granada.

AIDAcosma

AIDAcosma is an Aida Cruises 337-metre-long cruise ship, built in 2021. Its main technical feature is that it runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which makes it more environmentally friendly. It can accommodate around 5,200 passengers and 1,500 crew. It is equipped with 17 restaurants and 15 swimming pools.

Mein Schiff 7

TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 7 was built in 2024. The 316-metre-long ship has 14 decks. It mostly caters for European tourists and can accommodate 2,894 passengers and 1,000 crew members. It has 12 restaurants.

Marella Voyager

The Marella Voyager is a 264-metre, 14-deck cruise ship owned by Marella Cruises. It joined the fleet in 2023 and can accommodate 1,912 passengers in 952 cabins and a crew of 760.

Artania

German company Phoenix Reisen's Artania is a 230-metre-long cruise ship, which can accommodate 1,260 passengers and 510 crew. It has undergone several refurbishments since its construction in 1984. It was the first cruise ship to have exclusively outside cabins, many of which have balconies.

Spirit of Adventure

Spirit of Adventure is the smallest and most luxurious of the five vessels. It belongs to Saga Cruises and can accommodate 999 passengers and 503 crew members. It is 236 metres long and all cabins have balconies. It also stands out for its multiple gastronomic options, including a Nepalese restaurant.