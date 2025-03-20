'Cremades' starts its ice-cream season in Malaga with a new image

Juan Soto Málaga Thursday, 20 March 2025, 19:48 Compartir

Cremades has kicked off the season with the opening of its ice cream parlour in the El Palo district of Malaga city. The popular company is doing it in style: with renovated premises and a new image and with the intention of keeping it open all year round.

The ice cream parlour opened in 1992 at 256 Avenida Salvador Allende, on the seafront in El Palo, and in recent months has undergone a major redesign and new brand image. The new space is now blue and cream with wood furnishings. In addition, the façade has been decorated with striking dried flowers.

The business is run by siblings Paloma and Juan Luis Cremades, the second generation of ice cream makers at the helm of the company. In addition to the parlour in El Palo, they have another premises in neighbouring Pedregalejo, which they renovated last year.

Paloma says that this year they are going to try not to close at the end of the season and instead keep the parlour open all year round as they did with the Pedregalejo one, which has not closed all winter. "It's a gamble we want to take now that we have the whole shop refurbished".

Cremades has premises in El Palo and another in Pedregalejo

Before opening to the public, they explain that this season they will be offering around thirty different flavours, including the classic meringue milk, blackberry and vanilla, which they still use the same recipe that their father used. This year they plan to introduce two or three new flavours, although they are still testing them and the final decision will be taken by the team. In the summer season Helados Cremades employs 20 people.

For the opening party held on Wednesday 19 March there was music, cocktails, sparkling wine from the Axarquía and an urban artist who created a piece of graffiti art to be auctioned for charity. The money will go to the Nena Payne charity. In addition, five of the waiters who worked during the first evening were from the association's own 'Súper currantes' programme.

Expansion plans

Paloma says that they would like to expand the business by opening another ice cream parlour. Although for the moment it is just an idea, they are considering the possibility of opening a premises in the city centre, as at least one of their three children intends to join the business.

Asked about the possible location, they say that they are looking at another seafront location, or even the Molinillo neighbourhood, where their father started working as an ice-cream maker. "It would be very nice because it would mean going back to the origins".