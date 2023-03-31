Cracking Easter on the cards for Malaga Airport with almost 5,000 flights in and out

It is estimated that 830,000 passengers will pass through the airport's terminals on the Costa del Sol – the highest figure ever

Pilar Martínez Malaga

Malaga Airport is expecting its best passenger numbers for Easter ever. The airlines have scheduled a total of 4,894 flights from Friday 31 March until 10 April, according to data released by the airport operator Aena.

Estimates put the number of passengers that will fly into the Costa del Sol airport during this period at more than 831,000. The previous record year of 2019 saw 4,879 flight movements at Malaga Airport, with airlines offering more than 805,000 seats.

Aena said that the flight forecast for Easter is in line with the trend of the first two months of the year, in which the flights recorded have been higher than those recorded before the health crisis. Last year, Easter traffic to the airport was at more than 90 per cent of that seen in 2019, with 4,686 flights between Friday 8 April and Monday 18 April. More than 3,500 of these flights were international.

This year, Easter Saturday, 8 April, will be the busiest day on the Malaga runways. Aena said there are 473 planned take-off and landings, of those 403 are international flights.