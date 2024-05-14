Couple tied up and beaten in Malaga home as thieves demand money and jewellery

Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 15:03 Compartir Copiar enlace

A couple have been tied up and beaten as thieves robbed their home in Malaga city on Sunday 12 May.

One of the victims, a 75-year-old man, was in the garden of his house in the Churriana neighbourhood about 10.20am when two men wearing balaclavas slipped through the trees surrounding the home. According to sources close to the case, the criminals forced the man into the house while demanding he hand over money or jewellery. His partner, inside the house, was also caught up in the incident.

A passer-by heard the woman crying and asking for help, so they alerted authorities. Local Police officers quickly arrived at the scene and saw two men of athletic build coming out of the house. Upon noticing the police presence, the two men fled.

During the pursuit, the offenders threw off their balaclavas and other items they were carrying. The officers managed to catch up with one of them. When they searched him, they discovered he was carrying cash he had allegedly stolen from the house they had just burgled.

National Police are now investigating the case, with officers trying to identify the second thief. On entering the house, officers found the couple tied up and with numerous injuries. The woman had bruises on her face and a broken tooth, while the man had bruises and a cut on his ear. They required medical attention and were taken to hospital.