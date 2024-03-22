Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A packed Cercanías train (file image). M. Fernández
Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga
Costa del Sol train line timetable extended for Holy Week passengers in Malaga

Renfe is once again scheduling special late night trains during this busy period when the influx of visitors is greater

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:02

Local residents and tourists along the Costa del Sol who plan travel by Cercanías C1 line trains to see the Holy Week processions in Malaga city centre will be served better on the so-called "big days".

Renfe is once again scheduling special late night trains during this busy period when the influx of visitors is greater.

As such on the night of Holy Wednesday to Thursday; and from Holy Thursday to Good Friday, the last departure from Málaga-Centro Alameda towards Fuengirola will be at 2.50am.

On nights from Holy Monday to Tuesday, and from Holy Tuesday to Wednesday, there will be a return train from the city centre along the coast until 1.50am. And on Palm Sunday, the last departure will be at 00.50am, the same as the night of Good Friday.

The city's metro will also operate a special service at Easter with trains every nine minutes at peak times.

