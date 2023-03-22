Costa press run to help child victims of earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria This year's Race for Press Freedom returns to the streets of Malaga city on Sunday 7 May and will raise money for Unicef

Cristina Pinto Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

This year, the Malaga's Race for Press Freedom will be held for the child victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. With the support of Unicef, this sixth edition of the race organised by the Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga will take place on Sunday 7 May and be joined by firefighters from Malaga who travelled to the affected disaster areas.

At the presentation for the event, firefighter Lorenzo Álvarez Rojo said: "It is a source of pride that, just as we were there, we can now participate in this charity event. Solidarity is always fundamental".

The seven kilometre course, which runs from Avenida La Palmilla to the finish line at Malaga City Hall, commemorates World Press Freedom Day, which is celebrated on 3 May. "This celebration will be necessary until we overcome the many threats to freedom of the press and freedom of expression. Running hand in hand with citizens and journalists is a good way to pursue this," said the President of the Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga, Elena Blanco Castilla.

The Malaga provincial authority's councillor for Sports, Noelia Losada, said: "Outdoor races are a celebration and this one is a reason to celebrate joy and friendship as well as to back the fourth power that we need so much. Journalism is a pillar of democracy."

For the second year running, the press solidarity walk – a two kilometre event for all the family – will also take place on 7 May.

Registration is open from Friday 17 March until 4 May, with a reduced price of six euros for registrations before 16 April, via www.carreradelaprensa.com and www.dorsalchip.es.