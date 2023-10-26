Costa Press Club members take tour around Picasso birthplace museum exhibition

Liz Parry Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The Costa Press Club held its October meeting this week in the city of Malaga, which is in the midst of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the death of Picasso, including a special exhibition in the museum attached to the artist’s birthplace in the Plaza de la Merced.

Entitled “La Imagen de Picasso” this exhibition gives a fascinating insight into how he has been portrayed over the years in every form of media from photos to newspaper articles, videos, sculptures, cartoons and comments on social media.

The museum invited members of the Costa Press Club to a private guided tour, and they were interested to hear, for example, about the significance of the portrayal of Picasso in the Spanish media even while he was in exile from Franco’s Spain: unlike many other artists and intellectuals, he was just too famous and revered for the media to be banned from mentioning him.

Members then adjourned to a nearby and renowned restaurant, Eme de Mariano, for a convivial and traditional Malaga dinner to round off the evening.

Founded in 2002, the Costa Press Club is a fully recognised and accredited association under Spanish law, providing members with a unique social and professional forum. Meetings are held in a variety of venues on average every two months, normally with guest speakers. Club membership is open to anyone with a background in journalism or media content provision, including print newspapers and magazines, online digital, photography, television, radio, multimedia and social media.