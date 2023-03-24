Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Cruise ships docked at Malaga port. SUR
Costa Cruises launches new offer from Malaga to France, Italy and the Canaries

Costa Cruises launches new offer from Malaga to France, Italy and the Canaries

The Costa Fortuna will be based in the city and will allow passengers to discover popular holiday destinations in the Mediterranean and Atlantic

SUR

MALAGA.

Friday, 24 March 2023, 13:01

Compartir

Costa Cruises has launched another new itinerary that will further enrich its holiday offer for 2023 from Malaga Port during the months of May, June and September.

The sailings are on the Costa Fortuna, which will be based in the city during those months, and which will allow passengers to discover popular holiday destinations in the Mediterranean and Atlantic.

Long stopovers

The ship will depart from Malaga and head to Arrecife (Lanzarote), Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife with long stopovers of nine hours or more. After the tour of the Canary Islands, the Costa Fortuna will head to Funchal in Madeira and later visit Barcelona, Marseille, Savona and Rome, before finally returning to Malaga.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad