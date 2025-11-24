El Corte Inglés is already lit up for a dazzling Christmas in Malaga

SUR Malaga Monday, 24 November 2025, 14:24 Share

El Corte Inglés welcomed Christmas 2025 on Saturday (22 November) with the inauguration of the lighting on the façade of its main building on Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga city. Also on this day, the Christmas village with its market and food trucks also opened its doors.

Visitors will be able to find a wide variety of gifts and decorations at the market, such as Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths and Disney and Lego toys for the little ones. For festive sweets, the Kínder and Nestlé chocolate stalls stand out, in addition to Lindt, Garrapiñadas, La Pecera, Panadería El Salvador and Turrones 1880.

And, of course, visitors will enjoy the best gastronomic offer in the different food trucks and catering stands, such as La Pequeña Habana, Dak Burguer, Dak Dulces, Camperos Mya, Marinelli Foccacia, and hot dog, pizzas and Mexican food by Bao Ba.

For the youngest visitors, a carousel has been added, along with a children’s Cortylandia display and a Nativity scene composed of four artistic sections, depicting the birth of baby Jesus.