Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marilú Báez
Christmas 2025

El Corte Inglés is already lit up for a dazzling Christmas in Malaga

A festive village with a market and food trucks also features at the department store's city centre location

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 24 November 2025, 14:24

El Corte Inglés welcomed Christmas 2025 on Saturday (22 November) with the inauguration of the lighting on the façade of its main building on Avenida de Andalucía in Malaga city. Also on this day, the Christmas village with its market and food trucks also opened its doors.

Marilú Báez

Visitors will be able to find a wide variety of gifts and decorations at the market, such as Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths and Disney and Lego toys for the little ones. For festive sweets, the Kínder and Nestlé chocolate stalls stand out, in addition to Lindt, Garrapiñadas, La Pecera, Panadería El Salvador and Turrones 1880.

Marilú Báez

And, of course, visitors will enjoy the best gastronomic offer in the different food trucks and catering stands, such as La Pequeña Habana, Dak Burguer, Dak Dulces, Camperos Mya, Marinelli Foccacia, and hot dog, pizzas and Mexican food by Bao Ba.

For the youngest visitors, a carousel has been added, along with a children’s Cortylandia display and a Nativity scene composed of four artistic sections, depicting the birth of baby Jesus.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The V-16 safety beacon that will become compulsory for 30 million vehicles in Spain in six weeks
  2. 2 About bloody time
  3. 3 The Malaga village where Che Guevara has sparked a controversy
  4. 4 Spain lose Davis Cup tennis final as Italy secure third straight title
  5. 5 Plan to rewild Marbella river and reduce flood risk enters its final stage
  6. 6 Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners
  7. 7 Mijas-based Danish artist to host her second exhibition on Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Violence against women: 1,333 killed in Spain since 2003, with 61 in Malaga province
  9. 9 The Buyer's Agent That Actually Pays You %u2014 A New Era for Property Buyers in Spain with HouseCashback.es
  10. 10 What goes with curry?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish El Corte Inglés is already lit up for a dazzling Christmas in Malaga

El Corte Inglés is already lit up for a dazzling Christmas in Malaga