Constructors appointed to put roof on Malaga Cathedral

Constructors have been named for the work on the gable roof of Malaga Cathedral, which is to be added over 200 years since it was planned.
Two local firms - Hermanos Campano and ORP - have formed a consortium to complete it over the next two years.
It is part of a project costing 17.5m euros to stop leaks.
Only the inner roof of the building was ever completed.
