Computer-generated image of the cathedral with its future roof. SUR
Constructors appointed to put roof on Malaga Cathedral

The gabled structure is part of a project costing 17.5m euros to stop leaks

Jesús Hinojosa

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:38

Constructors have been named for the work on the gable roof of Malaga Cathedral, which is to be added over 200 years since it was planned.

Two local firms - Hermanos Campano and ORP - have formed a consortium to complete it over the next two years.

It is part of a project costing 17.5m euros to stop leaks.

Only the inner roof of the building was ever completed.

