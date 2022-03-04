Colourful confetti and costumes for Carnaval People took to the streets to dress up and sing, while others competed against one another

The Momo God with his costume during Sunday's parade through the city. / FRANCISCO HINOJOSA

Malaga city's carnival festivities returned this year in a sea of colourful confetti, a parade with unique costumes and performances from local groups.

Among the events there were fancy dress competitions, comparsa and murga groups (satirical choirs that sing about current affairs).

Friday saw these groups sing in the Cervantes theatre, with the performances continuing until 5am the following morning.

On Sunday, the opening ceremony for the children's carnival was followed by a parade through the city streets. The singing competition continued, with performances by Friday's finalists. Among those in fancy dress were some who chose to represent gods. The sheer size and distinctiveness of their costumes captured most of the crowds' attention.

The Momo God and the Carnival Goddess were both excited at being able to show their costumes off, the result of many hours of hard work.

"We've been eagerly waiting for this day to come," they said.

On Monday, the Andalucía day bank holiday, many groups competed to win the different singing competitions.

Members of a local Malaga troupe won the first round with a thrilling performance, before going on to win the second round several hours later.