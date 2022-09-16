Malaga hospital tests a drug for a rare illness which causes blindness and for which no treatment exists The hospital has been caring for more than 100 patients with pseudoxantha elasticum, a genetic disorder which affects the skin, blood vessels and eyesight

Help may be on its way for patients suffering from a debilitating and very rare illness for which there is no treatment at present.

The outpatients department at the Hospital Clínico Virgen de la Victoria in Malaga has been caring for more than 100 patients with pseudoxanthoma elasticum and assisting their families, and in conjunction with the Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga (Ibima) and the PXE España association it has just completed the first national clinical testing of a drug which helps to slow down the advance of the illness. The disease mainly affects the skin, blood vessels and eyesight, and can lead to blindness.

About 20 of the patients have participated in the research during the past year and the results are now being analysed to shed light on a possible effective treatment.

Quality of life

Pedro Vildivielso, a professor at Malaga university and researcher at Ibima, has explained that more needs to be known about this rare illness, which affects fewer than two people in every 10,000.

He said the results of this initial clinical testing, which has just concluded, will help the hospital, the university and Ibima to carry out further research into a therapy which will improve the quality of life for those who suffer from this disabling condition.