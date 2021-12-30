Climbers find body in Malaga mountain range Firefighters were called in to recover the corpse, dressed in hiking gear, from a difficult to access area

Emergency services had to carry the body of the victim for several kilometres. / SUR

Climbers in the San Antón area of the Montes de Malaga mountain range found a body on Wednesday, 29 December, while they were practicing their sport.

The discovery was made at around 12.20pm in a very difficult to access area. Local and National Police officers were called in, in addition to the Malaga city fire brigade, who took charge of recovering the body. It was not an easy task as they had to carry the corpse over several kilometres of harsh terrain before it could be transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga, where an autopsy will be performed.

Sources have told SUR that the body was in a state of decomposition, which suggests that the body could have been lying in the area for several days. It was of a male of around 45 years of age and was apparently dressed in hiking gear.

The initial visual inspection of the body did not show any obvious signs of violence, but the forensic examination is expected to shed light on the cause of death.