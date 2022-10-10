Revelation of secrets claim delays concession for e-bike and electric scooter hire in Malaga One company bidding for the contract has complained that the impartiality of the judging process is at stake, and the matter could end up in court

The council wants one company to control the sector in the city. / salvador salas

For years, Malaga council has been trying to regulate firms that hire out electric scooters in such a way that one company runs the service instead of the present six acting independently (it has been up to nine in the past).

The contract for the concession was put to tender but two problems have arisen: one was the demand from the National Markets and Competition Commission that the council should suspend or cancel the offer because giving the contract to a single company “limits access to economic activity” for the others.

The other is that one of the eight firms that bid for the contract is claiming that secret information has been revealed. At present that is just a complaint, but it could end up in court. It has meant that the procedure has been suspended, even though none of the sealed bids has been opened

The origin of this conflict is an article in which the Mala-GO company (formed by experienced firms in the sector) said that its offer for the contract included a discount of over 50% for local residents, which would give it an extra 30 points in the evaluation.

Impartiality could be at stake, it is claimed

When the bids are examined, points are awarded in accordance with the level of discount provided. Another company which was hoping to win the contract has officially complained, on the grounds that revealing this information would mean that municipal technicians who evaluate each proposal could no longer be impartial.

Malaga council has asked the other companies for their opinions before making a decision, but sources in the sector and local councillor, José del Río, have recognised that the process could be considerably delayed.

The contract for the micro-mobility concession was initially for three years, with the option of a three-year extension. It also included expanding the parking areas for these personal mobility vehicles, to make them available all over the city.