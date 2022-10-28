City clears first major hurdle to host international Expo 2027 event

Malaga has passed the first major step in its bid to host the international Expo 2027 exhibition. In recent months, a delegation from the International Exhibitions Bureau, based in Paris, has visited the city and the other countries that aspire to host the event, including Bloomington (United States), Phuket (Thailand), Belgrade (Serbia) and San Carlos de Bariloche (Argentina). All the applications have been considered suitable for the organisation of an international exhibition, so none of them will fall out of the competition. All will now go through to the final vote that will take place in June 2023.