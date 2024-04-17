Iconic and well-travelled Cirque du Soleil show comes to the Costa del Sol in June

Víctor Rojas Malaga Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 14:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The joy arrives in Malaga, and not because it's time to go to the beach or because it's the right time to enjoy the famous sardine skewers (espetos de sardinas). It's because Cirque du Soleil is coming to town, and with it the show Alegría, one of the most-loved shows of the Canadian company.

It can be enjoyed at Malaga city's Cortijo de Torres fairground from 31 May to 30 June. Performances will be from Tuesday to Sunday (except Tuesday 25 June), with tickets more expensive for shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 43 euros. The performance premiered in 2019, six years after its farewell, in a reimagined version of the 1994 production. "We have renewed the stage direction, the acrobatic numbers, the costumes and the musical arrangements," pointed out Cristina Moreno, director of the marketing-touring show division of Cirque du Soleil, during the presentation of the show at the town hall.

The presentation of Alegría by Cirque du Soleil. Víctor Rojas

Also present at the presentation was Mariana Pineda, councillor for culture, who pointed out that attracting this type of production to Malaga places "the city on a unique map, as it has been chosen to host the premiere of one of the most important Cirque du Soleil shows". Councillor Teresa Porras said having Cirque du Soleil in Malaga once again "is a reason for double joy because the show is precisely the iconic but reimagined Alegría".

Alegría is also one of the company's most international shows. It has already been to Canada, the United States, South Korea, Japan and the United Kingdom. Now it is coming to Spain, where it can only be seen in Malaga and four other cities: Barcelona, where it is currently being staged, Alicante, Seville and Madrid. "We wanted to be very faithful to the original version and to the spirit of Franco Dragone's original creation," said Moreno.

In order to maintain its audience and win over new spectators, Cirque du Soleil has reinforced one of its strong points: emotions. The new Alegría impresses with its staging and live music, which includes modern electronic and rock rhythms. What could not be missing is the company's hit: the song Alegría. This song has more than 30 million plays on Spotify and is the soundtrack of the show. It was nominated for a Grammy and now returns with contemporary arrangements. In addition, the return to Malaga after 13 years will be with the added bonus of being close to the action in the big top marquee, whereas in 2011 it was held at the Martín Carpena arena.

A total of 85 trucks will transport the city of Cirque du Soleil to Malaga; more than 100 people including artists, 64 of 19 nationalities who speak 14 languages; technicians; dressmakers, six people who work in the department; physiotherapists; a pilates teacher; a masseur and even cooks.

The artists' 96 costumes are designed and custom-made in Montreal. The lifespan of each piece is six months and they will set the scene in the heart of a once magnificent kingdom that has lost its king. Alegria witnesses the power struggle between the old order and the youth fighting for hope and renewal. As the court jester clumsily attempts to seize the throne, a growing desire for change arises in the streets to challenge the status quo and bring joy to the world.