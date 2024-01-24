Cirque du Soleil extends its stay in Malaga and adds more Alegría dates on the Costa

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A file image of a performance of Alegría. Cirque du Soleil
The iconic show and its cast of 53 performers, which has already captivated more than 14 million people worldwide, will also tour in Barcelona, Alicante, Seville and Madrid this year

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 12:14

Cirque du Soleil, the largest contemporary circus producer in the world, has added more dates in Malaga with Alegría, one of its most popular touring productions.

Tickets can now be purchased for the new dates of the show, which will be at the city's fairground from 31 May. The Canadian company will be touring Spain for almost 12 month this year. In addition to Malaga, they will perform Alegría in Barcelona (from 20 March), Alicante (from 16 July), Seville (from 28 September) and Madrid (from 4 December).

First premiered in 1994, Alegría has become one of Cirque du Soleil's most beloved shows, and has now captivated more than 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries in more than 19 years of touring. Its Grammy-nominated soundtrack, which included the iconic song of the same name, remains Cirque du Soleil's best-selling and most-played album to date.

In 2019, coinciding with the celebration of its 25th anniversary, Alegria was revived in Montreal in a completely new light. Revitalised by a cast of 53 acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers, the show is an immersive experience that transports audiences into a mystical world peppered with visual poetry and an acrobatic extravaganza. The show can be enjoyed in Malaga city from 31 May to 30 June.

