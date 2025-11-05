Six new stores open at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on the Costa in time for Christmas shopping

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 14:44 Share

The McArthurglen Designer Outlet on the outskirts of Malaga city has expanded its offer at the start of the Christmas shopping season. The luxury brand retail centre located next to Plaza Mayor has just added three new shops with which it has once again filled 100% of its capacity: Blue Banana, Aristocrazy and Christmas The Original. These shops join the already announced Beatriz Furest, Villeroy & Boch and New Era. The latter two and Christmas The Original are already open, while the rest will open before the end of the year.

Blue Banana is known for being Gen Z's sweatshirt brand. The Madrid-based company was founded in 2016. It specialises in adventure and nature clothing. Recognisable by its 'X' logo, the brand stands out for its commitment to sustainability, being a pioneer in achieving carbon-negative status, and for using sustainable materials.

Aristocrazy is a Spanish jewellery brand, founded in 2010 by the Suárez family, who have created a new concept of high-quality handmade jewellery. They offer unique designs with sterling silver and gold for both men and women.

Italian brand Christmas The Original sells personalised Christmas decorations. It is important to note that the shop, which temporarily occupies the retail space of the Havainas shop, will be open until mid-January. The original tenant will return to the location at the beginning of the new year.

McArthurglen Designer Outlet director Javier Mendizábal welcomed the new brands and stated that they "enrich visitors' shopping experience". The shopping complex's versatile offer positions it as "a unique reference destination on the Costa del Sol, combining fashion, lifestyle, gastronomy and leisure in a unique environment".

Mendizabal reminded the public that the shopping centre has also added another five shops this year: Timberland, Sita Murt, Santo Cielo, Scalpers Woman and Geox.