Malaga city Christmas lights switch-on today: timetable, music and new decorations

Raquel Merino Málaga Friday, 28 November 2025, 10:27

One of the most eagerly awaited moments of the festive season has arrived. At 6.30pm on Friday, 28 November, Malaga centre's Christmas lights will be switched on. This year, the button will be pressed by the cast of 'Imagine, the Road to Dreams', the circus-theatre show created by Domingo Merlín and Antonio Banderas and currently on stage at the Sohrlin Andalucía space in the Carretera de Cádiz district. The production blends acrobatics, music, technology and artistic innovation.

Prior to the lighting of the illuminations, the artists, among which are Malaga-born Juanjo Martín and Tony Romero, will present a special performance created for the show and adapted for the event on Calle Larios. As Malaga city council explained in a statement, "the city will symbolically open a portal between Sohrlin Andalucía and the heart of the historic centre. Through it, Señor Imagine and the staff of Hotel Imagine will cross this magical threshold to reach Calle Larios, becoming the official bearers of Malaga's Christmas lights".

A Christmas concert will follow, organised by Cope Málaga and performed by gospel choir Verso Libre.

The music on Calle Larios

Once the 'Imagine' performers press the ignition button, the following musical pieces will be played: Imagine será tu voz (Merlín Producciones and Sohrlin Andalucía), Sinfonía de los Juguetes (L. Mozart) and Los Peces en el Río (David Bisbal).

The light-and-sound show will run until 4 January, though on 24 and 31 December and 5 January it will be illuminated without music, with daily sessions at 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 10pm. The repertoire on other days will expand to include additional songs alongside those already announced.

New light show

After three years of the heavenly angels, Calle Larios will transform to host a different show called 'A Nativity of Light'.

At its centre are large medallions illustrating scenes from the Nativity, synchronised with the musical score to create a unique visual and auditory experience. The installation, created by Ximénez Iluminación, includes 16 stars, 32 side columns and 32 light trails.

The lights will remain on from 6.30pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and until 2am on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays. On 24 and 31 December they will stay lit until 6am.

Decoration in the streets near Calle Larios

The streets perpendicular to the main thoroughfare will feature new decorations complementing the central design, including medallions with Nativity-inspired illustrations. The ensemble aims to create a harmonious festive atmosphere throughout the area.

The installation comprises 207 illuminated arches, 44 decorated lampposts and 130 grouped motifs, as well as four illuminated facades and 36 ground-level figures adding movement to pedestrian zones.

Four pine trees and three-dimensional structures will be installed, along with six illuminated signs. The lighting will be complemented by 20,490 garlands, along with 86 small natural trees, 66 medium-size and one large specimens, plus 21 additional trees, enhancing the ambience across squares and avenues.

Along Paseo del Parque, 14 arches and 36 illuminated trees will be featured; Plaza de la Marina will host a seven-metre Christmas tree, seven arches and six illuminated trees; and Alameda will once again showcase its woodland-style lighting highlighting the grandeur of its ficus trees.

Videomapping projected onto Malaga Cathedral

A new architectural projection show will debut on the facade of Malaga Cathedral. This year's show is called 'The Fisherman of Dreams', based on a tale featuring characters inspired by Malaga's 'cenacheros' - the vendors of fresh fish who would go with their baskets from place to place. The show includes an introduction, a main story and a 3D finale, which recreates various elements, such as stained-glass windows. Effects include smoke machines, robotic lighting heads, searchlights and enhanced sub-bass frequencies.

'The Fisherman of Dreams' launches on Saturday, 29 November. It will be shown three times every day (7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm) until 4 January 2026, with the exception of 24 and 31 December.

Projection onto the facade of the city council

The facade of the city council will feature Christmas-themed projections for the second year in a row. Stars, baubles and other traditional Christmas motifs will be displayed continuously. The installation will open on 29 November, following the same schedule as the lights on Calle Larios.

Calle San Juan decoration

Calle San Juan will also renew its distinctive festive decorations, divided into three themed illuminated areas. The first, 'Baroque Dream', features nine crystal chandeliers suspended like jewels in the air, evoking "the nostalgia and magic of the season".

The second part, 'Victorian Nostalgia', will feature 15 handmade Victorian-style wire lamps and garlands.

The third area, 'Winter Whisper', will feature 100 metres of luminous garlands winding between the balconies, as well as moss and lace lamp covers lending the street an artisanal and enchanting touch.

Millions of LED lights

In total, 2.7 million LED lights will be installed across the city centre and other key locations, consolidating Malaga's position as one of Spain's leading Christmas destinations. This is in addition to festive lighting across 500 streets in the city's districts.

The city council has highlighted its commitment to energy efficiency through the use of Ecogreenlux technology on Calle Larios and surrounding streets, which reduces light pollution by up to 93% and cuts energy consumption by up to 60% compared with traditional systems. The technology, patented by Ximénez Group, also ensures decorations remain visually appealing during the day even when switched off.