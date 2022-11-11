Malaga prepares to light up Christmas as the first festive decorations are installed The switch will be flicked on the city's famous lights on Saturday 26 November

Malaga's main Christmas tree is in place in Plaza de la Constitución and the city is starting to look festive as the installation of decorations has started ahead of the big switch on of the city's dazzling lights.

The Cordoban company Ximenez Iluminación, which handles all the city´s festive lights, has also already hung all the lighting in the square itself and the start of Calle Granada.

Once this first phase of the installation has been completed, the workers will focus on Calle Larios street – the main attraction for visitors and locals alike. Next week the installation will move forward with the beginning of the assembly of the structure.

Although the theme chosen to surprise locals and visitors is unknown, the councillor for Festivities, Teresa Porras, told SUR that this year it will be "more emotional” and infused with the Christmas spirit.

The switch on of the Christmas lights in the city is scheduled for Saturday 26 November. Although it is tradition that they are turned on the Friday before, this year there is a 24-hour delay so as not to coincide with a demonstration on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

A little more than two weeks before the start of the festivities in the capital with the lighting of the lights, the huge tree of lights that presides over the Plaza de la Constitución has already been put in place to become one of the main attractions of the city.