Number of high-spending Chinese tourists visiting Malaga soared last year

In 2024, Malaga city enjoyed a boost from the Chinese market in its booming tourism industry. Hotels in the heart of the province saw the amount of such tourists skyrocket last year, with numbers doubling and even quadrupling some months, compared to the same periods in 2023.
Malaga city council's head of tourism, Jacobo Florido, stated that the city's tourism proposal had been well received by the Chinese market. "The promotional work that we have been doing from the city hall has proved to be quite successful," he said. Numbers back up his statement, with Chinese tourists having made almost 22,000 bookings in hotels in the capital of the Costa del Sol in 2024, some 7,000 more than in 2023. The statistics bring to 13,567 the total number of Chinese visitors, which represents an increase of 64% compared to 2023. However, the increase in overnight stays is slightly less marked, standing at 46.1%.
The figures released by the city council highlighted that, in February and April, there was a fourfold increase in the number of visitors, amounting to 1,349 and 1,979 arrivals, respectively, compared to 312 and 453 in the same periods in 2023. In March and July, the number of visitors from the Asian giant doubled, with almost 900 and 1,580, respectively.
This trend meant that, by the beginning of August, the total number of Chinese visitors had already surpassed the 2023 figure for this market, with the overall number of overnight stays also exceeding. Only in September and December was it not possible to reach the previous year's levels.
Florido said that there were five months in which the number of visitors had exceeded 1,000: February, April, July and October, in which more than 2,000 stays were achieved. "These figures endorse our strategy of making progress in distant markets and confirm that we are doing so successfully. These numbers confirm that our proposal is successful in the Asian market, which is of great interest for our tourism sector because of its above-average spending capacity," said the councillor. In addition, he stated that, last year, Malaga strengthened its presence in China where it left its mark on several murals in Shanghai.
The study, however, pointed out that the length of stay of Chinese tourists in Malaga has been slightly reduced to 1.65 days, compared to 1.84 in 2023. Only in September and October did they stay longer. Nonetheless, it is important to note that they spent more than two days on average in March and June.
64%
is by how much the arrival of Chinese tourists in the capital of the Costa del Sol grew in 2024, while overnight stays increased by 46%
The data presents a key element for the regional government, which is currently holding open negotiations with two Chinese airlines interested in establishing a direct flight from Andalucía to China this year. At the recent Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid in January, Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta, stated that "we are working resolutely to have this connection. These are negotiations that require caution and patience". In addition, he said that "we are padding out the proposals, although there are many factors that influence them. Airport operator Aena's policies also have a lot to do with this. I am convinced that this direct air connection to Andalucía will become reality".
Arturo Bernal, regional head of tourism, stated that "the discussions are progressing and, as a result, have led to different visits and the delivery of the documentation, as requested". Ranking fourth among airports with the highest passenger traffic and serving as the gateway for more than 70% of tourists, Malaga Airport does not go unnoticed by these companies. With such a connection, Chinese tourism in Andalucía would increase by around 188%, to an approximate figure of 50,000 visitors per year.
Chinese visitors are considered to be tourists of great interest to the sector, as they have been spending an average of ten days in Spain and spend more than 280 euros per person per day - a figure that, according to the country's national tourism authority Turespaña, will rise this year to 410 euros, 25% more than in 2019, even though the average stay has recently been reduced from ten to seven and a half days. "In general, there has been an overall trend towards greater spending on accommodation and restaurants in all European destinations, shadowed by the detriment of shopping, as confirmed by the sector and establishments specialising in tourist sales to tourists," stated Turespaña. The sector has forecast a continued growth of this upward trend in hospitality throughout this year - expectations backed by the latest trends report published by Turespaña for the autumn 2024 and winter 2025 season, which include the increase in demand for travel in China.
On Tuesday 4 February, it was announced that tourists from Asia had formed the fastest growing market in Spain during 2024, a year that marked a new record high in the arrival of international visitors, with almost 94 million, as well as a new record in total expenditure, more than 126 billion euros. According to the Spanish national statistics institute (INE), the number of Asian visitors grew by 14.2% compared to 2023, driven by the increase in air connectivity and visa facilitation. Within Asia, the performance of China stands out, with the arrival of a total of 647,801 tourists in Spain, 66.7% more than in 2023. This positive trend has a significant impact on revenue, as the spending capacity of Chinese tourists far exceeds the spending figures of Spain's usual visitors, such as the UK, Germany and France. For example, in 2023, the average expenditure per person per day by Chinese tourists amounted to 288 euros per each out of 2,958 individuals, respectively, with an average stay of 10.3 nights, while British tourists spent 176 euros per day for an average of seven nights in 2024.
