China's largest renewable energy company presents expansion plans in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 28 November 2025, 13:50 Share

China's largest renewable energy company and one of the world's largest players in this sector, China Three Gorges Europe (CTGE), has major expansion plans in Spain and Andalucía, which has already become one of the priority destinations for the Asian giant's investment in green generation.

CTGE's upcoming projects were presented during a forum held in Malaga on Friday morning. Sustainable energy development was further promoted by discussions between the company, the Chinese embassy and the Vocento group.

The event was titled 'Andalucía, camino hacia la energía del futuro: la contribución de CTGE a la transición energética europea' ('Andalucía, on the road to the energy of the future: CTGE's contribution to the European energy transition'). Regional minister of the Chinese embassy Qu Xun welcomed the attendees, among them the main speaker of the event - CTGE CEO Ignacio Herrero, who outlined the company's strategy and the growing importance of Andalucía within its expansion and development plans in Europe.

Ignacio Herrero was then interviewed by Diario SUR journalist Ignacio Lillo, who specialises in infrastructure reporting. Attendees were also given the opportunity to address their questions.

History of CTG

Founded in 1993, China Three Gorges (CTG) is today the world's largest hydropower development and operating company and China's leading clean energy group. For more than three decades, it has been expanding strongly, focusing on sustainable energy development, environmental protection of the Yangtze river and, more recently, leading the global green transition.

The company's most recognised milestone was achieved in 2022, when CTG completed the world's largest clean energy corridor: six cascading hydropower plants on the Yangtze, which set a generation record of 295.9 million megawatts in 2024, avoiding more than 240 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. According to the company, this infrastructure has boosted China's energy transition and international cooperation on climate change.

CTG Europe (CTGE) was established in 2011, after acquiring 21.35% of EDP and becoming its main shareholder. Since then, it has been expanding in Germany, Greece, Spain and other countries, focusing on investments, development and operation of renewable energies, which as of March 2025 totals 9,552 megawatts of installed renewable capacity in Europe. In this way, it has given rise to a sustainable energy ecosystem through alliances with companies and administrations to generate economic and social development in the territories where it operates.

Investment in Spain and Andalucía

CTGE operates six solar and wind power plants in Spain. The largest of these is Proyecto Daylight, with 13 solar plots in Castilla-La Mancha, Andalucía, Extremadura, Castilla y León and Murcia, with a nominal capacity of 572 megawatts and an average production of 1,065,000 megawatts. It is followed by Flores, with 12 wind sites in areas of Andalucía and Catalonia (181 MW of capacity and 398,000 of production); Horus, with 11 wind sites and one solar plant in Castilla y León and La Rioja (405 MW of capacity and 796,000 of average production).

The Roadrunner project will encompass 28 solar plots (10 of which are already in operation) in Castilla-La Mancha, Andalucía, Extremadura and Valencia. It currently has a capacity of 191.4 MW and an average output of 446,000 MWh. The rollout is completed by the Belvis initiatives: three solar plots in Extremadura with a capacity of 104 MW and an average production of 200,000 MWh, and the first to be developed entirely by CTGE in Europe. Refraction, the "giant" solar plant located in Murcia, has an installed capacity of 493.7 MW and an average output of 750,000 MWh.