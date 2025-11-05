Funeral trends change in Malaga as city's 'Garden of Remembrance' takes root

Chus Heredia Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 13:22 Share

The tradition of visiting cemeteries on the occasion of All Saints' Day and, especially, All Souls' Day, on 1 and 2 November, stubbornly holds the line between what is very much a Spanish custom and Halloween. In any case, this is always an appropriate time of year to review the habits and customs of the people of Malaga when embarking on their final journey.

Annual data from Parcemasa, Malaga city council's public company that manages its municipal cemeteries, provides a clear picture: cremations are now almost universal and the vast majority of services remain religious in nature. Furthermore, new trends are emerging, such as reserving a space for oneself or a loved one in the 'Jardín del Recuerdo' (Garden of Remembrance).

To summarise, in Malaga city, the starting price for a complete cremation service is 2,454 euros.

This garden of remembrance option essentially involves choosing a tree that the family considers appropriate to represent the deceased. Malaga's Jardín del Recuerdo occupies 500,000 square metres of green space and offers a space that can also be used by passers-by, readers or simply those who are curious to see such a place. It began operating in 2016 and already has 613 plots taken.

828 people from Malaga are now at rest under a tree in the Costa del Sol capital's Garden of Remembrance.

The Garden of Remembrance, the five-hectare space created in 2016 by Malaga city hall, is managed by the municipal company Parque Cementerio de Málaga (Parcemasa) and is located within the San Gabriel cemetery. There, relatives can place the ashes of a loved one under the tree with which they most identify. The space currently has a total of 613 plots and 828 urns that have been placed in situ. This is because each plot can, of course, contain the remains of several deceased persons.

Which trees are chosen? Olive trees are the most popular, but there are now around 100 species of tree available, including poplars, cork oaks, carob trees, walnut trees, orange trees, fig trees, jacarandas, oaks, willows and strawberry trees. In addition, a new landscaped area has recently been created where ashes can also be scattered.

80.5% of people from Malaga now choose cremation.

Cremations now account for more than 80% of funeral services in Malaga. So far this year, Parcemasa has carried out 3,560 cremations out of a total of 4,425 funeral services. There have been 865 burials.

Other figures indicate that the funeral parlour rooms have been used 3,934 times by grieving families this year. An estimated 1.5 million people have passed through the cemetery, based on the number of vehicles accessing the place (500,000).

2,114 people have been attended to by the on-site psychology clinic - a free, grief counselling and support service that can be offered individually or in groups.

Another growing trend is the use of the free psychology help service. They offer specific grief and bereavement therapies for individuals or groups. So far this year, 2,114 people have been seen, 704 of whom received in-person therapy on site.

Dying also involves a family budget to consider. The range of services and options offers endless possibilities. At such difficult moments, it can add significant stress to the point of becoming overwhelming. To summarise, in Malaga city, the price for a complete cremation service starts at 2,454 euros. This includes transport within the municipality, a coffin and shroud, use of a preparation room, a funeral parlour, floral arrangements, a religious service, cremation and the processing of cremains into ashes, an urn and administration of associated paperwork. If burial is the requested option, the price is 2,278 euros for just a five-year hold on a burial niche. Everything else costs extra.

1,800 euros is what it costs to be laid to rest under a tree if the tree did not already exist. An additional 20 euros per year is paid for maintenance and it costs 150 euros to have a loved one's name recorded in the register.

Other, somewhat curious, pricing details include: 150 euros to remove a pacemaker from a deceased person, 95.13 euros for embalming services, the autopsy room (156.33 euros) and caskets for remains cost 59.19 or 108.24 euros, depending on the finish. Reliquaries, transfers, exhumations, sheets, shrouds, signature books for attending guests, enlargements, management of obituaries, death certificates...the list goes on.

If you choose to be laid to rest under a tree, the price varies depending on whether the tree already existed or is yet to be planted: 1,000 and 1,800 euros respectively. To this must be added 20 euros per year for maintenance and 150 euros for name registration if desired.

Religion rules

Despite the social trend for fewer ceremonies such as weddings and christenings, the latest available data indicates that nearly 90% of funeral rites are still religious in nature. Nevertheless, Parcemasa also offers an ecumenical room, adapted for civil services or for those of other faiths.

What is no longer possible is to take a break in the cafeteria, which had to close last summer due to a company liquidation. The business was deep in debt and ended up in bankruptcy proceedings, followed by liquidation of its assets. In its place is an area with vending machines. Such are the times.