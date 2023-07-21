Celebrity Masterchef films at new Antonio Banderas restaurant on the Costa del Sol The filming took place in recently opened La Pérgola del Mediterráneo restaurant in Malaga

The judges of the programme, together with Malaga mayor and restaurant managers.

Malaga city has hosted the filming of an episode of Celebrity Masterchef , the culinary programme broadcast by Televisión Española, now in its eighth edition. It was shot in La Pérgola del Mediterráneo restaurant, recently opened by the Tercer Acto group, founded by actor Antonio Banderas, in the Real Club Mediterráneo.

In a note released by Malaga City Council, it said that the filming concluded in a second location, the Soho CaixaBank Theatre. Malaga City Council’s tourism department collaborated with the film producers to promote the city and, in particular, its gastronomic sector, which is one of the most important for the destination.

Eduardo Casanova, Laura Londoño, Jorge Sanz, Miguel Diosdado, Toñi Moreno, Tania Llasera, Palito Dominguín, Blanca Romero, Sandra Gago, Daniel Illescas, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Genoveva Casanova, Los Morancos and Jesulín de Ubrique are taking part in this new edition of the competition.

Also present at the filming in Malaga were the city-born actor and director Antonio Banderas, Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, the councillor for Tourism, Jacobo Florido, and the councillor for Fiestas, Teresa Porras. As always, the cooking tests were evaluated by the judges Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, Jordi Cruz and Pepe Rodríguez.

After the recording of the programme, the city council confirmed that it is working on a strategic plan to promote the gastronomic gems of the city. The plan includes, among other goals, the promotion of Malaga products; associating gastronomy with avant-garde and fashion concepts; promoting the importance of professional hotel and catering training, and linking gastronomy to technology and innovation.

The council also pointed out that Masterchef obtained the seal of sustainable production of Malaga (a municipal initiative of Malaga Film Office, Promálaga and the area of Environmental Sustainability) by filming under sustainability criteria recommended by the city council and that are in line with the programme.