Casa Kiki and its huge palm leaf-shaped flaky pastry creations come to Plaza Mayor

Marina Martínez Malaga Friday, 3 May 2024, 16:47

One Malaga confectionary business is tasting sweet success. Casa Kiki's giant 'palmeras', a flaky pastry creation in the shape of a palm leaf and covered in chocolate and more, continue to spread throughout the province to every nook and cranny. The company now occupies a key site in Plaza Mayor. The well-known Malaga bakery has just opened a new shop in the food court of the shopping centre at the junction with McDonald's. This is the company's eleventh shopfront premises, part of their strategy to move gradually into the main retail hubs by opening small points of sale similar to those they already have in Vialia, Miramar Fuengirola and Málaga Nostrum.

Curiously, the idea to open in Plaza Mayor is nothing new. "They suggested it to us a few years ago, but the pandemic got in the way and it was put on hold. Now the opportunity has arisen again and we have decided to take the plunge. We think it's a nice proposal in a place like this, with a lot of footfall and very much in our line of helping people to have a good time and to spread some happiness." María José Garrido does not hide her "excitement". At the helm of Casa Kiki, together with her sister Ana, she believes that it is her "main driving force".

Hence their firm commitment to continue updating their business offering in terms of both product and brand. The Plaza Mayor opening is a key example of focusing on the latter. Here they are unveiling a new image: "We have taken the opportunity to redesign and bring a fresher, more modern feel to the brand, which was becoming rather frayed at the edges and we needed to pull it together." This is just the beginning. Little by little the rest will be realigned.

Special edition palm leaf for Mother's Day. SUR

Next up, there will be another new addition: El Palo, a long-awaited landing promised for this popular Malaga district that Garrido guarantees will be ready within a maximum of three months. Initially, this was the only new development in Casa Kiki's plans for this year, but "we couldn't let Plaza Mayor pass us by."

"It is a very familiar place where many celebrations are held, it's a good option to be close by and not have to bring dessert from further away", says Garrido adding that, as in other shops of this type, as well as the classic giant palm leaves they will have a selection of sweets such as locas (cream puffs), cañas (deep-fried pastries with varied fillings), small palm leaf pastries (with or without fillings) and waffles. Then they also have cakes for special occasions throughout the year - for example, this week there is a differently-decorated palmera for Mother's Day. "Depending on demand, we rotate the offer."

Trading almost 40 years

This is their usual modus operandi across their extensive network of shops in the province. From the very first one opened by María José and Ana's aunt almost 40 years ago in Portada Alta, to the ten that have followed: Calle Gaucín, on Calle Platino in Puerto de la Torre, Málaga Nostrum shopping centre, Calle Ronda in Coín, Vialia, Fuengirola with three shops (Avenida Santa Amália, Maskom supermarket and Miramar shopping centre), Torremolinos (Calle Antonio Márquez Muñoz, Cash Beltrán) and Cártama (Avenida Manuel de Falla).

Now, here they are with one more in Plaza Mayor, and another coming in El Palo. María José Garrido never imagined that they would come so far when she took charge of the reins of Casa Kiki and revolutionised the sector with her XXL palm leaves. The key? "Not to lose our heart's desires and enthusiasm for what we do, and we are not lacking in either at the moment."