One of top fashion designers in world includes emblematic Malaga 'biznaga' flower again in new collection

Tuesday, 13 May 2025

It is one of Malaga's emblems. A unique composition made with jasmine flowers and the stem of a wild thistle which has earned its place as one of the city's icons. Its visual appeal and unmistakable scent are guaranteed to impress, hence its name, which comes from Arabic and means "gift from God". Its beauty is such that luxury fashion brands such as Carolina Herrera have even used it in their collections. The result of this romance is the 'Jasmine Biznaga' line, included in the brand's new spring/summer collection.

This is not the first time that the designer has used the biznaga. In 2018, Carolina Herrera unveiled 'The Biznaga collection'. The result of this 'inspiration' was a collection that ranged from handbags, scarves, pashminas and jewellery pieces such as earrings and brooches. Behind the designs of the prints in that collection was the signature of the Galician artist Tamara Feijoo, as she herself announced on Twitter. The creator is well acquainted with our province, as in 2009 she presented the 'I have a secret plan to conquer the world' exhibition in the Casaborne gallery in Antequera, and a few years later, in 2014, she participated in the Genalguacil Art Encounters.

Now, seven years later, the biznaga is once again the star of the brand's collection. A total of 16 references make up the backbone of 'Jasmine Biznaga', with options for different budgets (although admittedly not within the reach of all budgets). The collection ranges from gold-plated earrings made of crystal jasmine spheres and pearls, a necklace or a bracelet with a motif of this typical Malaga flower for 150 euros to clothing items such as a shirt dress in cotton and silk jacquard with floral print, belt and pleated midi skirt (priced 890 euros) and a pair of straight-legged pyjama trousers in silk twill for 490 euros.

Another option? A timeless wardrobe accessory: a square silk scarf with a black and white bicolour biznaga print with contrasting edges made in Italy, priced at 265 euros. This time there is no handbag or wallet model, as the brand did launch in 2018. Carolina Herrera explained to SUR that the biznaga is already part of the brand's recurring prints and that it will continue to be present in future collections.