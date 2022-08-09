Two brothers arrested for unusual theft from English Cemetery in Malaga The police caught one man red-handed in the grounds and the other was waiting for him outside in a van

Police in Malaga have detained two brothers for their alleged involvement in a recent theft from Malaga’s English Cemetery, but the odd thing is that the men had not been looking for valuables such as money or jewels: they were trying to steal carob pods from the trees.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on 30 July. Around 11.30am, the caretaker rang the police after seeing two individuals climb over the outside wall. When the officers arrived, he guided them to the part of the cemetery where he believed the intruders to be. There, the police found an adult man and a child with ten sacks which had been filled with carob pods.

The police also spotted another man in a van outside. He appeared to be waiting for the other adult and the child to come out and load up the sacks, but the officers were unable to identify him on the spot because he ran away when he saw them.

However, he later went to the police headquarters to confess that he had been at the cemetery. Sources there have indicated that he is the brother of the man who had climbed over the wall and the stepfather of the little boy. While the administrative process was being carried out, the little boy’s mother went to the police station to pick him up.

The English Cemetery was founded in 1831 and was classified as a Site of Cultural Interest by the Junta de Andalucía in 2012. Among those buried there are Jorge Guillén, Gerald Brenan and his wife Gamel Woolsey, Finnish author Aarne Haapakoski and Marjorie Grice-Hutchinson.