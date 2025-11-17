Care worker at Malaga juvenile protection centre arrested for sexually assaulting three children

A 38-year-old care worker at a centre for the protection of minors in Malaga city has been arrested for three alleged continuous crimes of sexual assault of three former residents, who were children at the time. The case was opened after one of the victims, now 21 years old, reported the abuse she had suffered as a child to the National Police, who found that the incidents had previously been reported to the centre's management, without moving forward.

Following the first complaint, two other people came forward and reported that they had also been sexually abused by the same person, whose job was to wake the children up and supervise them while they were sleeping. All complaints coincided in one particular detail: the suspect would always choose children who were in a vulnerable situation. One of them had a disability of more than 50%, while the other two had no family.

The police interviewed the current director of the centre and found that a group of minors had reported similar incidents to the management back in 2015. However, the case did not advance "as it was not conclusive".

The investigators contacted the children (now adults) who had complained back in the day and asked them to testify. Two of them confirmed their testimony and filed complaints, while the rest did not want to file complaints because they did not clearly remember what had happened.

According to the investigation, the former worker took advantage of the children both in their bedrooms and in the living room while they were watching cartoons.

Given the facts, the police proceeded with the arrest. The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the courts.