New bakery and café about to open right in heart of Malaga

La Canasta bakery is preparing to open its latest coffee shop on Malaga city's main shopping street - Calle Larios. The new site is expected to open its doors on 7 April.

The event will be somewhat of a half-opening, as initially the shop will only offer takeaway services. Once the Easter holidays are over, the proper café and terrace will open.

The new La Canasta takes the place of the historical Lepanto café, which closed its doors in October last year in order to focus on the catering side of the business.

The new café will have some 30 employees. The team has been seen this week hanging decorative posters on the building's facade to announce the opening: "Sorry for the wait, Malaga... We are already in your heart" and "We are about to launch. Can you smell it?" the signs read.

Founder and head of La Canasta Antonio Cárdenas said that the opening of an establishment on Calle Larios is a milestone, "as it means opening in the heart of the city". Cárdenas also made connections between Lepanto and his chain, both of which launched in 1983.

The new Canasta will offer the same services and menu as the rest of the company's shops, with breakfast, cakes, takeaway products, ham-slicing and lunch dishes attracting both locals and tourists.

The opening of the new shop will not mean the closure of the one just a few metres away, in the Plaza de la Constitución. There are two other premises in the city centre: one on Calle Atarazanas, opposite the market, and one on Calle Granada.

La Canasta has around 40 shops and cafés throughout the province. The company is currently in the process of redesigning the brand through the closure of some of the smaller cafés and the opening of other larger ones in line with the new image. In fact, it is currently working on the opening of three more premises on the Costa del Sol.