La Cala de Mijas Lions among recipients of this year's Joan Hunt Awards

The provincial authority's Edgar Neville auditorium in Malaga city hosted for the fourth Joan Hunt Awards gala ceremony last week, an initiative presented in Spanish and English during which awards were presented to foreign-born residents and associations that have made an important contribution to the local community.

Inspired by Cudeca's founder, Joan Hunt, who revolutionised palliative care not only locally but also nationally, the event was hosted by Marisa Martín, manager and medical director of the Cudeca Foundation, and the President of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, who explained that these awards "are meant to honour Joan Hunt and her legacy, while also recognising those foreigners living in our province who we undoubtedly consider Malaga natives”.

Among those chosen this time were La Cala de Mijas Lions Club, which received the Joan Hunt Solidarity Award. The association, founded more than 40 years ago and which is made up largely of foreign residents, was recognised for its continued support of families in need, the homeless, children with medical needs and its collaboration with schools and animal shelters, among other things.

The award was presented by the Mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata, who said that it was “well deserved”, while highlighting the close collaboration between the town hall and the charity. “Around 30 people make up this group, who carry out actions to support very necessary projects within our municipality,” the mayor said.

The provincial authority's president added: "There's nothing more gratifying than having people who have come to the Costa del Sol from other parts of the world who are so involved and aware of the problems facing our society. Their contributions make it more friendly and humane.”

The Sabor de Málaga award was presented to Paraguayan resident Dora Orti, whose bakery, according to Salado, “enriches our gastronomy through pastries, with the excellent idea of fusing recipes from her country with those from Malaga”.

Among other awards presented on the night included the business award, which went to the Hotel Los Castaños; the award for diplomatic work, presented to the German Consulate in Malaga "for strengthening ties between the two territories”; and the award for municipal initiative, which Estepona town hall received for its programme to promote the integration of foreign residents – ‘sharing cultures’.

Other recognitions were given to Chilean artist Lorenzo Saval (culture), swimmer Nina Zhivanevskaya (sport) and The Olive Press (communications).

Joan Hunt’s name lives on in the province of Malaga in many ways, and this initiative, which, during the first ceremony in 2022, presented SUR in English with the communications award, is another way of keeping her name and legacy alive.