Joan Hunt Awards recognise contribution of foreign community to make province a better place to live Among the winners of the first edition of the awards, carrying the name of the founder of Cudeca, are Chucho Valdés, Lumon, Yusuf Hamied, the British consulate and SUR in English

Almost a year ago Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, and the Cudeca Foundation had discussions to reach a common goal: the Joan Hunt Awards, to recognise the contribution of the international community to make Malaga a better place to live.

Now these awards, which carry the name of the Cudeca founder, have their first winners.

“The awards are the best way to recognise a person like Joan Hunt. She was very English but very 'Malagueña' at heart,” said Cudeca's chief executive and medical director, María Luisa Martín, during the press conference held at the Diputación this Friday, 22 July, to announce the winners: Cuban musician Chucho Valdés; Finnish firm Lumon; Canillas de Albaida; Dr Yusuf Hamied; Bodegas Bentomiz; the British Consulate; and this newspaper, SUR in English.

There are some 300,000 people of foreign nationality who decided to move to Malaga province to live, according to the provincial authority: “The largest group is made up by the British, with 55,000 residents. There are also significant numbers of Moroccans (33,000), Italians (14,000), Germans (9,000), French, Dutch, Swedes, Finns, Argentines and Ukrainians, among others, according to the Diputación.

"We consider them to be from Malaga, many of them come to enrich our society and that is why we want to honour the work they do for the province," said the Diputación’s president Francisco Salado.

Integration

Alongside him were some of the first winners of the awards, Chucho Valdés; Dr Yusuf Hamied; the mayor of Canillas de Albaida, Jorge Martín; editor of SUR in English, Rachel Haynes; and the general director of Lumon Spain, Javier Martínez Uría.

SUR in English won the award for best contribution in the field of communication. “We have been reporting on the Costa del Sol for 38 years, acting as a bridge between international residents and the local community,” said editor Rachel Haynes.

Winners will attend a gala next Wednesday, 27 July at 6.30pm in the Diputación’s Edgar Neville Auditorium.