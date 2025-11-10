Firefighters tackle blaze on bus carrying passengers in capital of Costa del Sol

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 09:26 | Updated 09:41h. Share

Residents and passers-by in the Bailén-Miraflores district of Malaga were given a scare early this Monday morning after a fire broke out in a bus belonging to the Malaga Transport Company (EMT) in Malaga city.

According to information provided by Malaga City Council, it was the driver of the bus who reported the incident, at around 7.30am, when it was being driven along Avenida Nuestra Señora de los Clarines.

Zoom SUR

According to municipal sources, several fire engines from the Martiricos Central fire station were sent to the scene of the incident along with members of the Local Police force and 061 health professionals, although it seems that, fortunately, no personal injuries have been reported.

Zoom SUR

According to information provided to SUR by the 112 Andalucía emergency agency (EMA), the bus passengers safely got off the bus when the driver realised the situation and no one was trapped or injured.