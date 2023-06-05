Burgers and fish and chips: John Scott's pub opens at site of former Café Central in Malaga The English-style pub in Plaza de la Constitución belongs to the Swedish company Kopparberg, which specialises in the production of cider and beer

Víctor Rojas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

From coffees to beers, churros to Swedish meatballs and from sandwiches to hamburgers, John Scott's has opened its doors in the well-known spot where the former Café Central was located in Malaga city centre.

The English-style pub in Plaza de la Constitución belongs to the Swedish company Kopparberg, which specialises in the production of cider and beer. Some of their cider flavours are apple, pear, lime and berries. As for the beer variety, you can try Sofiero, a lager; Höga Kusten, a hybrid between lager and IPA; and Ricky's IPA; and outside of the home brew there is Guinness Ireland.

The menu also features burgers, Swedish meatballs, fish and chips, chicken wings, pasta and salads. "The food is the same as in a London pub but with the highest quality products," say the managers of the Puerto Banús and Málaga establishments, Owen Smith and Guillermo Chioso, respectively.

The décor, with English-style woodwork, carpets and sofas, complete the British ambience of the pub. The new John Scott's restaurant in Malaga, and the one in Puerto Banús, are the first to be established outside of Sweden, where they also have sites in all of the major cities such as Gothenburg, Trollhättan, Partille, Malmö and Stockholm.

For several weeks, the pub will be open to "tune up its engines" and once it is "all greased and oiled" a private opening event will be held with VIP customers.

They still do not have terrace service due to paperwork that still needs to be completed, but they will serve customers inside, which has a capacity for 61 diners.