British-style themed pub replaces iconic Café Central on Malaga's prime shopping street The Swedish-owned John Scott's chain will open the doors to its new premises in Plaza de la Constitución, at the top of Calle Larios, this week

John Scott's is putting the finishing touches to the interior of the premises that will open in Plaza de la Constitución.

A Swedish-owned pub and eatery will replace the historic Café Central in Malaga city’s Plaza de la Constitución. John Scott's restaurant will open its doors in the prime city centre location on Friday 2 June.

Owned by the Kopparberg group, finishing touches are being added to the Irish-style pub with British-themed woodwork, carpets and sofas. John Scott's, which is principally based in Sweden, has another establishment on the coast in Puerto Banús – which was its first in Spain. The new premises will be open from 12 noon to midnight.

The company told SUR that it wanted to open in the city centre "to enrich the experience of locals and tourists" and that it considered the location to be perfect for this to become its flagship establishment in Spain.

It will offer international food, mainly Swedish meatballs, hamburgers and fish and chips. Drinks will include a wide variety of international brands, with around fifteen beers and ciders on offer.

Café Central closed its doors on 9 January 2022 after a century of trading.