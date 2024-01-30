British airline Jet2.com schedules 70 flights a week to link ten UK airports to the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 19:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Jet2.com, the sixth largest airline in terms of passenger volume at Malaga Airport, is strengthening its commitment to the Costa del Sol. The British company expects to bring some 400,000 tourists to the province this summer, 8% more than in the same period last year. The same number of seats will be offered for people travelling from Malaga to the United Kingdom.

In the coming summer high season Jet2.com will connect Malaga Airport with ten British destinations with direct flights, reaching a peak of 70 operations per week, according to data provided by the company. In last year's summer season it operated a maximum of 63 flights a week.

Jet2.com, which is the third-placed company that brings most British travellers to the Costa del Sol, will operate direct flights from Malaga to Bristol, Leeds-Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, London-Stansted, East Midlands, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow. In addition, the company has announced that in the summer of 2025 it will add the route to Liverpool, connecting the province of Malaga with its eleven operations bases in the United Kingdom. "It will be a unique opportunity for travellers from Malaga to visit one of the cities with the most charm, culture and British entertainment", Jet2.com pointed out.

For the airline, the Costa del Sol is a key destination. Specifically, the company has said it will add 29,000 more seats to carry tourists to Malaga this summer. The same number of seats will be added so that the people of Malaga can travel to the ten British destinations. Malaga Airport will be the fourth placed airport in Spain, out of the 13 in which it operates.

It was just over two decades ago when Jet2.com began operating in Spain with a flight from Leeds that landed in Malaga. Twenty-one years later, the company continues to expand its offer on the Costa del Sol, a destination in which Jet2holidays, which is the main tour operator in the United Kingdom, works with numerous hotel establishments on the coast. Last year alone it operated in 120 hotels and 17 resorts in the province.