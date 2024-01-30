Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a Jet2.com aircraft. SUR
British airline Jet2.com schedules 70 flights a week to link ten UK airports to the Costa del Sol
Air travel

British airline Jet2.com schedules 70 flights a week to link ten UK airports to the Costa del Sol

The company, the sixth largest in terms of passenger numbers at Malaga Airport, expects to carry some 800,000 people, an 8% increase, to or from the destination this summer

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 19:55

Compartir

Jet2.com, the sixth largest airline in terms of passenger volume at Malaga Airport, is strengthening its commitment to the Costa del Sol. The British company expects to bring some 400,000 tourists to the province this summer, 8% more than in the same period last year. The same number of seats will be offered for people travelling from Malaga to the United Kingdom.

In the coming summer high season Jet2.com will connect Malaga Airport with ten British destinations with direct flights, reaching a peak of 70 operations per week, according to data provided by the company. In last year's summer season it operated a maximum of 63 flights a week.

Jet2.com, which is the third-placed company that brings most British travellers to the Costa del Sol, will operate direct flights from Malaga to Bristol, Leeds-Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, London-Stansted, East Midlands, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow. In addition, the company has announced that in the summer of 2025 it will add the route to Liverpool, connecting the province of Malaga with its eleven operations bases in the United Kingdom. "It will be a unique opportunity for travellers from Malaga to visit one of the cities with the most charm, culture and British entertainment", Jet2.com pointed out.

For the airline, the Costa del Sol is a key destination. Specifically, the company has said it will add 29,000 more seats to carry tourists to Malaga this summer. The same number of seats will be added so that the people of Malaga can travel to the ten British destinations. Malaga Airport will be the fourth placed airport in Spain, out of the 13 in which it operates.

It was just over two decades ago when Jet2.com began operating in Spain with a flight from Leeds that landed in Malaga. Twenty-one years later, the company continues to expand its offer on the Costa del Sol, a destination in which Jet2holidays, which is the main tour operator in the United Kingdom, works with numerous hotel establishments on the coast. Last year alone it operated in 120 hotels and 17 resorts in the province.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 One thousand euros a month to use the narrow lane that connects their homes with a public highway on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 These are the sections of the C1 Costa del Sol line that could be converted from single to double track to get more trains running
  3. 3 How long can we continue using water from reservoirs that are almost empty? This is the current situation with La Viñuela and La Concepción in Malaga province
  4. 4 A 'superfood' grown on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 International fashion giant H&M to close 28 stores and axe 588 staff in Spain
  6. 6 Fuengirola town hall meets with residents to discuss 1million euro remodelling works in their street
  7. 7 The five key points of Andalucía's new tourist rental housing law explained
  8. 8 Brave private hire driver rescues a young woman who two men were trying to rape in Malaga
  9. 9 Junta's tourism boss is confident Malaga Airport will boost its offer of long-haul connections with Asia, United States and Middle East within two years
  10. 10 Watch as police nab nine people for sending contraband tobacco and sexual enhancers from a courier company in Benalmádena

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad