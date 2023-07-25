British airline Jet2 launches launches new route at Malaga Airport The airline already connects the Costa del Sol with nine other British airports: Belfast, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London-Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle

Malaga Airport and British airline Jet2 have marked the opening of a new route to Bristol in the UK, which will see a total of eight flights operating a week, four in each direction, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For this summer alone, the airline has offered 11,000 arrival seats on this route, "a figure that will almost double by the summer of 2024", according to a statement from the Malaga airport operator

In addition to the new Bristol route, the British airline, which expanded its offer by 8% during the first half of the year in Malaga, connects the Costa del Sol with nine other British airports: Belfast, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London-Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

Between January and June 2023, almost two and a half million passengers travelled on commercial flights to or from the United Kingdom, the international market with the highest volume of traffic at Malaga Airport.