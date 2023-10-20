Brit tourist arrested for insurance scam while checking in for flight at Malaga Airport

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Police have arrested a British tourist at Malaga Airport just before he boarded a flight to London after he allegedly reported a fake robbery of a watch worth 11,000 euros.

National Police caught the 26-year-old in the baggage check-in area of the airport, with the watch which he had reported as missing hours earlier at Fuengirola police station.

The man was with a woman, 25, when they claimed to be victims, telling officers they were drugged while drinking in a nightlife area in Fuengirola in the early hours of Monday 16 October. According to their testimony, after the night out, the man woke up in a daze on a bench in Benalmádena missing his watch, which he valued at around 11,000 euros.

His partner arrived at the hotel where they were staying in the early hours of the morning, very dizzy, and realised the next morning that her phone was missing - although her watch, on the other hand, was still on her wrist.

But investigators noticed holes in their complaints, particularly that a report was made an entire day after the alleged robbery and just a few hours before they were scheduled to fly to London. The suspects had insurance that would the type of criminal offence they reported, according to their testimony to police.