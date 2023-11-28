Brand new video-mapping show on Malaga cathedral for Christmas 2023: these are the dates and times

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 15:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

The highly-anticipated video-mapping projection on Malaga cathedral will again be a feature of the city's popular Christmas lights display from 1 December.

It will be projected on the south side of the cathedral's tower, towards the entrance of the AC Malaga Palace.

The dates and times of the video-mapping show will be at 6.45pm, 8pm and 10pm, every day from 1 December to 4 January, except 24 and 31 December. The approximate duration of each show is eight minutes.

This year's new video-mapped Christmas story is based on a fairytale: Angel of Light. The projection involves 80,000 lumens of projection and 30,000 watts of sound. There will also be smoke machines, robotic lighting heads and spotlights lighting the sky.

Malaga shone on the evening of 24 November as the city's famous Christmas lights were switched on to the delight of thousands of people who gathered for the occasion in Calle Larios.

The city features around 2.2 million LED lights in 500 streets, squares and on roundabouts - and well-known Malaga landmarks are also being illuminated.