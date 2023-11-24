Watch as Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights dazzle big crowds at this year's official switch on

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

As the clock struck 7 o'clock this Friday evening (24 November) Malaga's famous Christmas lights were switched on to the delight of thousands of people who gathered for the occasion in Calle Larios.

As well as the dazzling light and sound show in the main shopping throughfare, the city will feature around 2.2 million LED lights in 500 streets, squares and on roundabouts - and well-known Malaga landmarks will also be illuminated.

The city council has promised the festive show will make the capital of the Costa del Sol a "European leader" for Christmas light displays once again. A total of 1.4 million euros is being spent on the Christmas lights this year.

As usual, the musical theme for the light show will be a mixture of seasonal classics and the occasional foray into the world of the great orchestras and tracks played on Calle Larios will include Jingle Bells by the Johann Strauss Orchestra, We wish you a Merry Christmas, Carol of the Bells by Pentatonix, Navidad Épica and Hacía Belén van una Burra.

Timetable

There will be three daily shows in Calle Larios, except on 24 and 31 December. They will be at 6.30pm, 8pm and 10pm. The lights will be switched on every day at 6.30pm. From Monday to Thursday, they will be switched off at midnight. From Friday to Sunday they will remain on until 2am.

"We are the greatest city for Christmas lights in Spain and Europe. We will have a show with the support of all business in the city, such as shops and bars and restaurants," councillor Teresa Porras, who is in charge of the lights, said.

In order to speed people into the city centre Malaga metro services were running every 5 minutes, instead of the regular 12-minute schedule.

Meanwhile, the council has announced that the popular Christmas lighting displays will return to La Concepción botanical garden, some four kilometres north of the city centre. The paid-for show, which uses features of the gardens and historic mansion house as backdrops, will be entitled Angélical this year, with the theme of the kingdom of the angels. It will run from 1 December to 7 January from 6pm each day.