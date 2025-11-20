Boom Box, where you can snap up packages from Amazon, Shein or Temu at bargain prices, opens in Malaga

Juan Soto Malaga Thursday, 20 November 2025, 10:22 | Updated 10:45h. Share

Bargain hunters paradise Boom Box opens in the Guadalhorce industrial area in Malaga on Friday, 21 November. The store that promises "outlet products at crazy prices" launches its first establishment in Malaga with discounts of up to 80%.

Boom Box is located in a 1,000-square-metre warehouse, where customers can find all kinds of products at low prices: from electronics to toys, sports, furniture and machinery. It also has a large section offering 'mystery packs', with new products added every day, which customers can purchase for ten euros. What do they contain? Anything from puzzles to mobile phones and tablets. To mark the opening day, Boom Box has another attractive offer: anyone who purchases a mystery pack will get another one for free.

According to Boom Box's promoters, all the items are new and they come from liquidations and returns from all kinds of internet portals such as Amazon, Shein, Temu or Miravia. "People buy online because it is cheaper, but we are even cheaper," they say, alluding to the additional discounts Boom Box offers.

The reason why they can offer such low prices is because they directly negotiate with distributors who want to get rid of the merchandise they have in their warehouses in order to free up space. For this reason, all products have a minimum six-month warranty.

The new establishment is located on the road from Azucarera to Intelhorce number ten, almost at the entrance to the industrial site if you enter from Malaga Nostrum. It has a large car park and will initially be open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.