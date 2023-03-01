Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the last stretch of the Guadalmedina river. Ñito Salas
Bomb squad experts detonate Civil War grenade found in Malaga river

112 INCIDENT ·

A fisherman spotted it in the middle of the Guadalmedina river and Tedax professionals had to blow up the device because it was not safe to move

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 1 March 2023, 11:01

Tedax explosives and bomb disposal specialists from Spain's National Police force has detonated a mortar grenade from the Civil War at the mouth of the Guadalmedina river in Malaga city.

The explosive device was found on Monday afternoon by a fisherman and, due to the deteriorated state of the shell, it could not be moved, sources confirmed to SUR.

That is why the Tedax unit was called to the mouth of the Guadalmedina and experts detonated the device in a controlled manner, with no reports of any damage or injuries in the local area.

