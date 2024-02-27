Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of an 061 ambulance. SUR
Body of 51-year-old woman found in meter room of building in Malaga
112 incident

The deceased was apparently the cleaner of the block where she was found dead

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 09:16

A 51-year-old woman was found dead on Monday morning (26 February) in the meter room of a building in Malaga city where she apparently worked as a cleaner. According to sources, her body showed no signs of violence, so the investigation will focus on clarifying whether she could have been the victim of an accident at work or whether she died of natural causes, which will be clarified with the results of an autopsy.

The alarm was raised at around 10.30am when a caller contacted 112 Andalucía after finding the lifeless body of the woman in the building. Apparently, the person who alerted the emergency services recognised the woman as the cleaner of the building where she was found dead.

National Police officers, who have taken charge of the investigation, as well as the 061 medical staff, could do nothing to save the woman's life.

112 Andalucía operators also alerted the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks and the Labour Inspectorate, in case the woman had died as a result of an accident at work, according to Málaga Hoy.

The body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in the city where an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

