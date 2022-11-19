Blaze in Malaga port forces city centre road closure The fire originated in an area where items - including boats - seized by the Guardia Civil were stored, according to sources

The Paseo Antonio Machado, in Malaga, was closed to traffic early this Saturday afternon, 19 November, due to a blaze in the Port of Malaga. This has been reported on social media networks by the City Council itself, which also uploaded an image of a huge column of black smoke caused by the flames.

The fire originated in an area where items seized by the Guardia Civil were stored including fishing boats, inflatable and rigid inflatable boats used by illegal immigrants, according to sources at the port authority.

What sparked the fire, which has been brought under control by firefighters, is not yet known. The blaze was visible from many areas of the city due to the black smoke caused by the burning rubber and plastic.

