Bird strike during takeoff forces passenger plane to turn back to Malaga Airport The flight crew asked air traffic controllers for permission to return to the Costa del Sol airfield so that the aircraft could be checked after the incident on Saturday

A flight departing from Malaga Airport and bound for Gran Canaria, had to return to the Costa del Sol airfield at the weekend after a bird strike incident during takeoff on Saturday.

Air traffic controllers said the flight crew reported the impact with a bird during takeoff and that they requested permission to return to the airport to carry out checks on the aircraft.

The passenger plane was initially instructed to hold southeast of the airport, before the crew decided to return to the airport. Several flights were instructed to wait to clear the runway, where the flight landed "without incident", according to air traffic controllers.

After the incident and technical checks on the ground, the passenger flight was able to resume its journey to Gran Canaria.